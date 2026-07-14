Nepal rains push Bihar rivers up and officials' leave canceled
Heavy rains in Nepal have pushed river levels way up in Bihar, affecting major rivers like Gandak, Kosi, and Bagmati.
The state's Water Resources Department has canceled leave for all officials deputed to monitor the flood situation and is keeping a close eye on embankments to prevent flooding.
Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary says things are stable for now but wants quick action if the situation changes.
Gandak 200,000 cusecs, Kosi 185,000 cusecs
The Gandak River's discharge jumped from 97,000 to 200,000 cusecs within a day, while the Kosi hit 185,000 cusecs, both well above danger marks.
Rivers in Khagaria, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, and Gopalganj have also crossed critical levels.
Local authorities have been instructed to move families out of risky areas near embankments and low-lying spots to keep everyone safe.