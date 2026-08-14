Nepali youths and ex-Gorkhas demand Agnipath recruitment in Pokhara
Nepali youths, ex-Gorkha soldiers, and their families gathered in Pokhara to push for recruitment under India's Agnipath scheme.
Since 2019, Gorkha enlistment in the Indian Army has been paused, first due to COVID-19, then Nepal's concerns about the new scheme.
Agnipath keeps up to 25% of recruits for permanent service after four years, which Nepal says goes against a historic agreement from 1947.
Protesters called for official ex-servicemen registration
The protest, led by the Indian Ex-Servicemen Gorkha Brigade Nepal, started at Pokhara Stadium and ended at the Kaski District Administration Office.
Many carried signs saying joining as Agniveers would mean better jobs than working in Gulf countries.
Their main demands: restart recruitment for more job opportunities and keep Gorkha military traditions alive.
They also called for official registration of ex-servicemen groups to protect their rights, all just ahead of Indian Army chief, Gen. Dhiraj Seth's upcoming visit to Nepal.