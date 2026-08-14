Nepali youths and ex-Gorkhas demand Agnipath recruitment in Pokhara

Nepali youths, ex-Gorkha soldiers, and their families gathered in Pokhara to push for recruitment under India's Agnipath scheme.

Since 2019, Gorkha enlistment in the Indian Army has been paused, first due to COVID-19, then Nepal's concerns about the new scheme.

Agnipath keeps up to 25% of recruits for permanent service after four years, which Nepal says goes against a historic agreement from 1947.