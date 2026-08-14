Nepal's NID probes Pakistan's ISI over Sunsari July 26 violence
Nepal's National Investigation Department (NID) is looking into Pakistan's ISI after violent riots broke out in Sunsari district on July 26, 2026.
The trouble started over religious flag and loudspeaker disputes between Hindu and Muslim groups, then escalated with an attack near a madrasa that triggered wider clashes and left one person dead after police intervention and firing while trying to control the violence, and more than a dozen injured, including security personnel.
NID probes Pakistan Turkey Qatar funds
Even after police stepped in, the violence spread across Nepal's Terai region.
Now, NID is investigating whether illegal funds were routed into Nepal through networks linked to Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar, and a Turkey-based cleric of Pakistani origin and nine Bangladeshi clerics might have fueled tensions.
Authorities are also checking unregistered mosques and madrasas along the India-Nepal border for possible foreign financing.