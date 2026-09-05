Nepal's Rasuwa flash flood kills more than 1,200, foreman rescued
A massive flash flood hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on August 26, leaving more than 1,200 people dead and over 5,000 missing.
Gian Singh, a foreman from Mandi working at the 216 MW Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project in Rasuwa, was among the few who made it out alive after being trapped for two days before the Nepal Army rescued him.
Gian Singh airlifted, returned September 1
Singh shared how he and about 110 co-workers rushed to higher ground as the flood swept away everything below.
"When we eventually came down to the camp, we saw that nothing was left. Our camps, vehicles, stores, everything had been washed away. It was a horrific scene... I have heard that around 98 people from our company are still missing," he recalled.
After being airlifted by the Nepal Army for food and medical help, Singh spent a few days in Kathmandu before finally making it back to India on September 1.