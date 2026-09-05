Nepal's Rasuwa flash flood kills more than 1,200, foreman rescued

Singh shared how he and about 110 co-workers rushed to higher ground as the flood swept away everything below.

"When we eventually came down to the camp, we saw that nothing was left. Our camps, vehicles, stores, everything had been washed away. It was a horrific scene... I have heard that around 98 people from our company are still missing," he recalled.

After being airlifted by the Nepal Army for food and medical help, Singh spent a few days in Kathmandu before finally making it back to India on September 1.