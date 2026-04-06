Nepal's Shishir Khanal meets Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on Monday
India
Nepal's new foreign minister, Shishir Khanal, just had his first official meeting with Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava on Monday.
The two talked about ways to boost cooperation between the countries, and Srivastava brought warm wishes from India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
Jaishankar seeks closer ties with Khanal
Jaishankar shared on X that he's looking forward to working closely with Khanal.
Khanal, who took office in March, steps into this role at a time when both nations are watching their relationship closely.
This early meeting signals hopes for even stronger connections going forward.