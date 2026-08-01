Nerul couple lose ₹1.57cr to scammers posing as officials
India
A 90-year-old man and his wife from Nerul lost ₹1.57 crore after scammers pretended to be telecom and police officials, accusing them of money laundering.
The couple, whose kids live abroad, were pressured to break their savings and transfer the money, all while being kept isolated over calls.
Fake notices and judicial website, FIR
The fraudsters sent fake legal notices and even used a fake judicial website to make their story believable.
They stayed in constant contact with the couple through phone and video calls, making sure they couldn't reach out for help.
It was only after reading news about similar scams that the couple realized what happened.
Police have filed an FIR and are now tracking the money trail to catch those behind it.