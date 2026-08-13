Netaji statue in New Alipore allegedly vandalized, right hand broken

A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata's New Alipore was found allegedly vandalized on Thursday, with its right hand broken.

The timing is striking: just hours earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had warned against making disrespectful remarks about Netaji.

Locals and political workers are upset, and police are checking CCTV footage to figure out if this was a deliberate act.