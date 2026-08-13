Netaji statue in New Alipore allegedly vandalized, right hand broken
A statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Kolkata's New Alipore was found allegedly vandalized on Thursday, with its right hand broken.
The timing is striking: just hours earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had warned against making disrespectful remarks about Netaji.
Locals and political workers are upset, and police are checking CCTV footage to figure out if this was a deliberate act.
BJP demands arrests after statue vandalism
The incident has fired up political leaders, especially the BJP, who are calling for immediate arrests.
BJP South Kolkata organisational secretary Tarak Banerjee pointed out that the vandalism happened soon after Adhikari's call for strict action against insults to Netaji.
In another move, the West Bengal government withdrew the "Banga Bibhushan" award previously conferred on Ananta Maharaj after he called Netaji a "war criminal."
Adhikari has urged police to use new laws to hold anyone accountable who disrespects the national icon.