'Never seen such cash in..life': Witness in Justice Varma case
What's the story
A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry panel has found "sufficient substance" in allegations against Allahabad High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.
The panel's investigation revealed eyewitness accounts and photographic evidence of a large pile of banknotes, some half-burnt, at his Delhi residence.
Despite this, neither Justice Varma nor his family members reported the incident to police or judicial authorities, the report said.
Investigation findings
Panel interviewed 55 witnesses, including Justice Varma's daughter
The panel interviewed 55 witnesses, including Justice Varma's daughter, for 10 days.
Testimonies from fire and police officials corroborated the existence of a large pile of ₹500 notes on the storeroom floor.
One witness expressed shock at seeing such a large amount of cash for the first time.
"As I entered...there was large pile of...₹500...I was shocked and surprised such large amount of cash which was strewn on the floor, which I saw for the first time in my life."
Alleged interference
What else panel found
The committee also investigated the suspected involvement of Justice Varma's private secretary, Rajinder Singh Karki, and his daughter, Diya Varma, in the destruction of evidence.
Karki, for example, allegedly told firemen who extinguished the fire not to disclose the currency notes in their report, as well as the fact that the room would be cleaned the following day, all of which he refused.
Unnatural conduct
Panel's observations on Justice Varma not reporting incident
The panel has termed Justice Varma's conduct "unnatural" for not reporting the incident. It questioned why he didn't file a complaint if there was a conspiracy involved.
The storeroom, where the burned cash was found, was accessible only to Justice Varma and his family members.
The room was later cleaned up, and notes "disappeared."
As for the claim that the storeroom was very "open to all," the security personnel said, "None could access the house without the family's permission."
Report
Impossible for currency to be planted
"Therefore, it is well nigh impossible for currency to be planted in the storeroom...which is being monitored by static 1+4 guard and a PSO stationed at the gate," the probe report said.
Based on the findings, the panel set up by then CJI Sanjiv Khanna on March 22 to look into the allegations recommended Justice Varma's impeachment.
A large stash of burned cash was found after a fire at the residence of then Delhi High Court Judge Varma in March.