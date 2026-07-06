New Army chief Dhiraj Seth unveils VIJAY for Indian Army
General Dhiraj Seth, the new Army chief, is rolling out a fresh vision for the Indian Army called "VIJAY."
It stands for Vigilance, Innovation, Jointness, Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), and Yodha (warrior, first).
Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's push for teamwork and self-reliance in this decade of transformation, VIJAY aims to prepare the Army for whatever comes next.
VIJAY modernizes Army tech and operations
The VIJAY mantra means big upgrades: think smarter tech like AI and cyber tools, better data-driven decision-making, and modernized gear, including air defense systems ready to take on drones.
The Army is also focusing on joint operations with other forces and has already operationalized new battle group structures.
All of this builds on recent reforms to keep India's military sharp and ahead of the curve.