New bill proposes delimitation commission led by Supreme Court judge
A new bill aims to create a Delimitation Commission led by a sitting or retired Supreme Court judge, alongside the Chief Election Commissioner and the State Election Commissioner.
The goal is to update Lok Sabha and State Assembly seats, redrawing constituency boundaries across states and Union Territories.
Bill needs Parliament and President approval
The bill still needs Parliament's green light and the President's approval.
Each state will get 10 associate members, five MPs and five MLAs, to help out (but they won't have voting rights).
Parties like DMK, YSRCP, and NCP-SP are backing the move, boosting its chances.
However, leaders like Rahul Gandhi have pushed back against tying women's reservation to delimitation, arguing for fairer representation using up-to-date Census data instead.