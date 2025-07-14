New Chief Justices appointed to 5 High Courts India Jul 14, 2025

Big update from the Law Ministry: five High Courts across India just got new Chief Justices, following suggestions from the Supreme Court Collegium.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who was already handling things as acting Chief Justice, is now officially leading Madhya Pradesh High Court.

This move is likely intended to boost leadership and smooth out court operations in these states.