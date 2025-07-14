Next Article
New Chief Justices appointed to 5 High Courts
Big update from the Law Ministry: five High Courts across India just got new Chief Justices, following suggestions from the Supreme Court Collegium.
Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who was already handling things as acting Chief Justice, is now officially leading Madhya Pradesh High Court.
This move is likely intended to boost leadership and smooth out court operations in these states.
Who are the new Chief Justices?
Justice Vibhu Bakhru (from Delhi HC) steps in as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC.
Justice Ashutosh Kumar moves from acting Chief at Patna HC to lead Gauhati HC.
Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi will now head Patna HC, while Jharkhand HC gets a new leader in Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.