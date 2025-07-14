Bihar's voter list revision sparks controversy

These numbers are striking

The numbers are pretty striking: officials found about 12.5 lakh deceased voters, another 17.5 lakh who no longer live in Bihar, and around 5.5 lakh duplicate entries—together making up more than four percent of all registered voters in the state.

The process has sparked some political debate, with opposition voices worried about its impact on elections and the Supreme Court stepping in to make sure everything's fair (even suggesting Aadhaar checks).

