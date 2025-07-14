Bihar's voter list revision sparks controversy
Bihar's voter list is getting a big update—over 35.5 lakh names are being removed as the Election Commission cracks down on entries for people who've passed away, moved out of state, or show up more than once.
Nearly 9 out of 10 voters have already submitted their forms for this revision, which wraps up on July 25.
These numbers are striking
The numbers are pretty striking: officials found about 12.5 lakh deceased voters, another 17.5 lakh who no longer live in Bihar, and around 5.5 lakh duplicate entries—together making up more than four percent of all registered voters in the state.
The process has sparked some political debate, with opposition voices worried about its impact on elections and the Supreme Court stepping in to make sure everything's fair (even suggesting Aadhaar checks).
Keep an eye out if you're voting soon!