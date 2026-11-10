Bay of Bengal likely to witness another low-pressure area
What's the story
A new weather system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around November 13, according to the latest weather update. The system is expected to move northwest and develop into a well-marked low-pressure area within 24 hours. However, it's important to note that not all low-pressure areas develop into cyclones; their intensity depends on various oceanic and atmospheric conditions.
Cyclone impact
Cyclones Arnab, Murasu wreaked havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
The development comes on the heels of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, which caused widespread destruction in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Cyclone Arnab made landfall on October 28, followed by Cyclone Murasu on November 3.
Both cyclones brought heavy rain showers, thunderstorms, and flooding across the state, especially parts of the eastern coast.
Agricultural loss
Over 4.5 lakh hectares of crops damaged in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu was recently briefed about the agricultural damage caused by the cyclones.
Officials informed him that Cyclones Arnab and Murasu damaged crops on 4,61,194 hectares of farmland and horticultural crops on 29,960 hectares.
Cyclone Arnab alone affected 3,27,843 hectares across 15 districts in Andhra Pradesh.
Relief measures
Odisha announces relief package for Cyclone Arnab victims
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a relief package for those affected by Cyclone Arnab. The package includes financial assistance for crop loss, house damage, and livelihood restoration.
Government sources said that at least 1.18 lakh people were affected in Ganjam and Kandhamal districts due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Arnab.