New Dashmesh Nagar shootout kills Simranjeet Singh and Sourav Kumar
India
Two young men, Simranjeet Singh and Sourav Kumar, lost their lives in a gang-related shootout in Jalandhar's New Dashmesh Nagar on Friday night.
The fight broke out around 10pm over an old rivalry that had flared up the day before, with Simranjeet Singh dying on the spot and Sourav Kumar later dying during treatment on Saturday.
Police form 4 teams, 2 arrested
Police have formed four teams to track down the remaining suspects after families identified those involved; two arrests have already been made.
Forensic teams are checking evidence and CCTV footage.
This was actually the second shooting in Jalandhar within six hours: just hours earlier, there was another incident tied to a ₹50 lakh extortion demand, leaving many worried about rising violence in the city.