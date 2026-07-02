New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapses near Shamli after heavy rain
India
A part of the new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caved in near Shamli after a night of heavy rain, just months after its April opening.
The expressway was meant to cut travel time between the two cities from about 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, but videos of the damaged road quickly made the rounds on social media.
NHAI blames culvert, adds 1.5km drain
NHAI says the collapse happened because a culvert wasn't properly connected to local drains, partly because locals used it as a shortcut instead.
To fix things, NHAI has already repaired the stretch and is adding a temporary 1.5-kilometer drain to handle rainwater until a better solution is ready.