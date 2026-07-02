New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway collapses near Shamli after heavy rain India Jul 02, 2026

A part of the new Delhi-Dehradun Expressway caved in near Shamli after a night of heavy rain, just months after its April opening.

The expressway was meant to cut travel time between the two cities from about 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours, but videos of the damaged road quickly made the rounds on social media.