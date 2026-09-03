New Delhi hosts Quad Sherpa meeting ahead of leaders' summit
New Delhi is set to host a major Quad Sherpa meeting, bringing together top officials from India, the US Australia, and Japan.
Hosted by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the group is expected to focus on big-picture topics like Indo-Pacific security and making supply chains stronger, all in preparation for the upcoming Quad Leaders's Summit.
Marco Rubio Jaishankar Modi expected visits
This meeting jumpstarts a busy few months:
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to head to India in October,
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to be in New York later this month for the U.N. General Assembly,
and Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Miami for the G20 Leaders's Summit in December.
It's shaping up to be an important season for both countries' global partnerships.