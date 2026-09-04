New Delhi Municipal Council operates command center for 18th BRICS
India is getting ready to host the 18th BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13, so things are buzzing behind the scenes.
Delhi's stepping up preparations, with the New Delhi Municipal Council's Integrated Command & Control Centre operating from September 5 to 14 to keep civic services running smoothly, with officials working in shifts and teaming up with police and other agencies to handle emergencies or last-minute hiccups.
Traffic curbs in Delhi Sept 10-14
From September 10-14, expect extra traffic restrictions across central, south, and southwest Delhi: at least 22 arterial roads will see diversions, especially during VIP movement.
About 4,800 traffic personnel are on duty to manage the rush. If you're heading out, plan for delays and check your routes.
Meanwhile, there's talk of moving Egypt's delegation from Saket due to congestion worries.
City teams are also sprucing up roads and keeping an eye on sanitation as part of a big team effort for this high-profile event.