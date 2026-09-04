New Delhi Municipal Council operates command center for 18th BRICS

India is getting ready to host the 18th BRICS summit at Bharat Mandapam on September 12-13, so things are buzzing behind the scenes.

Delhi's stepping up preparations, with the New Delhi Municipal Council's Integrated Command & Control Centre operating from September 5 to 14 to keep civic services running smoothly, with officials working in shifts and teaming up with police and other agencies to handle emergencies or last-minute hiccups.