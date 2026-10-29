New Delhi restricts busses to CNG, electric or BS VI
India
Starting November 1, 2026, only busses running on CNG, electricity, or meeting BS-VI emission standards will be allowed into New Delhi.
This move, with Sonepat Police preparing to enforce CAQM norms, is all about cutting down pollution and applies to both All India Tourist Permit busses and New Delhi-registered busses.
Police set Kundli KGP KMP checkpoints
Police will set up checkpoints at the Kundli-KGP-KMP zero point to make sure everyone's following the new rules.
If a bus doesn't comply, expect fines or even vehicle seizure.
For smoother traffic (and less hassle), busses heading toward Jaipur or Agra are being asked to use alternate expressways like KGP and KMP around Delhi.