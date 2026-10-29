New Delhi's NDMC doubles fossil fuel parking fees November 2026

Starting November 2026, parking your gasoline or diesel car in the NDMC area of New Delhi is about to get pricier: NDMC is doubling the fees as part of its winter anti-pollution push.

If you drive an EV, though, you're in luck: your parking rates stay the same and are just one-fourth of what fossil-fuel vehicles will pay.

NDMC's vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal says this move is all about nudging people toward cleaner transport.