New Delhi's NDMC doubles fossil fuel parking fees November 2026
Starting November 2026, parking your gasoline or diesel car in the NDMC area of New Delhi is about to get pricier: NDMC is doubling the fees as part of its winter anti-pollution push.
If you drive an EV, though, you're in luck: your parking rates stay the same and are just one-fourth of what fossil-fuel vehicles will pay.
NDMC's vice chairperson Kuljeet Chahal says this move is all about nudging people toward cleaner transport.
NDMC rolls out misting, EV chargers
The council isn't stopping at parking fees. They're rolling out misting systems on busy roads, adding more EV charging stations (going from 157 to 204 by year-end), and using anti-smog guns to clear the air.
On top of that, they've already planted 1,749 trees and 373,587 shrubs this year, and 74.31% of the target has been achieved for 2026-27.