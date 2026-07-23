New Delhi's RS Junior Modern School starts hybrid July 24
RS Junior Modern School in New Delhi is moving to hybrid classes from July 24 because of ongoing protests that have caused major disruptions nearby.
Thanks to the Cockroach Janta Party protest at Jantar Mantar, students from Nursery to Class five can now pick between coming to school or joining online.
Online classes require Microsoft Teams schedule
If you're logging in from home, you'll need to stick to your regular schedule on Microsoft Teams and wear your uniform during class.
Questions can be asked after school hours through the platform.
Bus services are still running for those who choose campus classes.
Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House shut
The protests haven't just affected schools: key metro stations like Rajiv Chowk and Mandi House were shut for 14 hours, and some areas saw internet blackouts as security was tightened for the Monsoon Session of Parliament.