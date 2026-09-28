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Home / News / India News / IIT-B suicide: Friend says Wakode had allegedly been caught cheating
IIT-B suicide: Friend says Wakode had allegedly been caught cheating
Wakode was worried about not performing well

IIT-B suicide: Friend says Wakode had allegedly been caught cheating

By Snehil Singh
Sep 28, 2026
02:12 pm
What's the story

The Crime Branch is investigating the suicide of Sahil Wakode, a student at IIT Bombay. The investigation has revealed that Wakode spoke with a friend about his Thermodynamics exam before his death. The friend told police that Wakode was worried about not performing well in the exam and had allegedly been caught cheating. This allegation is still under investigation and has not been independently verified.

Investigation progress

Police probe details

So far, the Crime Branch has recorded statements from more than 25 people, including students who were present during the exam and administrative officials.

The police are also looking at Wakode's phone records and conversations with friends to piece together a timeline of events leading to his death.

His mobile phone is under forensic examination as investigators try to unlock it and view missed-call notifications on the screen.

Footage analysis

CCTV footage being analyzed

The Crime Branch is also analyzing CCTV footage from the exam hall, campus, and hostel to reconstruct Wakode's movements before his death.

On September 18, Wakode left the exam hall and returned to his hostel room. He was later found dead after failing to respond to attempts to contact him.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are a key focus of the investigation.

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Discrimination claims

Wakode's parents allege caste-based discrimination

Wakode's parents have alleged their son faced caste-based discrimination and harassment at IIT Bombay.

They have named Professor Suryanarayan Doolla in an FIR for abetment to suicide due to caste discrimination.

Doolla has been sent on leave pending the investigation.

The institute has denied these allegations but apologized for its earlier statements regarding Wakode's death.

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Ongoing probe

Crime Branch takes over investigation

The Crime Branch took over the case on September 19 and is now looking at witness statements, CCTV footage, phone records, and other electronic evidence to create a detailed timeline of events.

Sahil's parents met with Crime Branch officials on September 25.

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale also visited IIT Bombay to demand a thorough investigation into the student's death.

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