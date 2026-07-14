New Ghaziabad-Jewar and Delhi-Varanasi lines to link Noida Airport directly

Noida International Airport just opened in June, and now it's about to get a lot easier to reach.

Two new rail lines, the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor and the Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor, will connect the airport directly with Delhi, NCR, and cities across Uttar Pradesh and eastern India.

The Ghaziabad-Jewar route features 12 stations, making the trip from Ghaziabad to the airport in about 40 to 50 minutes.