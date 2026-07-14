New Ghaziabad-Jewar and Delhi-Varanasi lines to link Noida Airport directly
India
Noida International Airport just opened in June, and now it's about to get a lot easier to reach.
Two new rail lines, the Ghaziabad-Jewar Namo Bharat corridor and the Delhi-Varanasi High-Speed Rail Corridor, will connect the airport directly with Delhi, NCR, and cities across Uttar Pradesh and eastern India.
The Ghaziabad-Jewar route features 12 stations, making the trip from Ghaziabad to the airport in about 40 to 50 minutes.
Airport poised to become major hub
These rail projects are designed to link up smoothly with metro and regional trains, so getting to Noida Airport will be way more convenient.
With these upgrades, the airport is set to become a major transport hub for the region, making public transit faster and greener for travelers heading all over North India.