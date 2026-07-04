New 'Many Urban Indias' report maps urban income and spending
Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Delhi are now the top cities for average income in India.
If you're curious about spending habits, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara take the lead there.
The new "Many Urban Indias" report also points out that just six big cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, are behind nearly half of all national consumption.
Urban middle-income households rise to 53%
Delhi NCR stands out with $126 billion in yearly spending, way ahead of Mumbai, thanks to its 7.5 million households.
The report predicts a big economic shift by 2025-26: middle-income families have jumped from 29% to 53% in 10 years and could hit 60% by 2030.
High-income homes are also rising fast while low-income ones keep shrinking, a clear sign of changing times in urban India.