New 'Many Urban Indias' report maps urban income and spending India Jul 04, 2026

Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Delhi are now the top cities for average income in India.

If you're curious about spending habits, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara take the lead there.

The new "Many Urban Indias" report also points out that just six big cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, are behind nearly half of all national consumption.