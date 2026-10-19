No more loudspeaker nuisance: Railways warns of ₹1,000 fine, removal
What's the story
The Southern Railway has issued a warning to passengers against playing music or videos on their phones in speaker mode. The railway zone said such behavior could lead to a fine of ₹1,000 and removal from railway premises. If the nuisance continues, offenders could face up to six months in jail and a penalty of up to ₹5,000.
Legal action
Southern Railway has invoked Section 142 of the Railways Act
Southern Railway has invoked Section 142 of the Railways Act, amended under the Jan Vishwas Act, to enforce these provisions.
The law defines public nuisance as an act causing common injury or annoyance to people using a public right.
A circular issued by Southern Railway this month highlighted the issue of passengers playing music or audio through speakers at railway stations and inside trains.
Public awareness
Circular referred to Railway Board communication from July 2012
The circular also referred to a Railway Board communication from July 2012 about mobile phone use on trains.
The board had warned against "loud talking, lengthy conversations" and objectionable ringtones inside coaches.
Southern Railway has directed its divisions to educate passengers about these legal provisions and discourage them from playing music or videos in speaker mode.
Passenger comfort
Awareness campaigns through public address systems
The railway zone has decided to conduct awareness campaigns through public address systems in regional languages, Hindi and English.
Ticket examiners and senior officials from the commercial division have been authorized to impose the ₹1,000 penalty on offenders.
The move comes amid nuisance caused by mobile phone use in public spaces.