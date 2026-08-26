Gurugram's rules banning school buses on flooded roads backfires
What's the story
After school buses were stuck in severe waterlogging and traffic congestion for over five hours on August 24, the Gurugram administration on Tuesday night issued new guidelines to prevent such incidents during the monsoon. The order, issued by District Magistrate-cum-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gurugram, Uttam Singh, places responsibility on traffic police, education authorities, and civic agencies to ensure safe transport for schoolchildren.
Reporting system
Daily reports on waterlogged locations
Under the system, the Gurugram Traffic Police will now prepare daily reports on waterlogged locations on school bus routes.
These reports will classify routes as clear, slow-moving, or waterlogged and to be avoided.
The traffic police will issue morning, midday, and afternoon reports on days of rainfall or when an IMD alert is in force.
More importantly, "All schools...have been directed not to send school buses through routes declared waterlogged and to use safe alternative routes wherever available."
Safety measures
Schools to receive updates
In case no safe alternative route is available, "students must be kept on school premises under staff supervision and parents must be informed immediately. During heavy rainfall, dispersal of students will also be carried out in phases."
Schools will receive these updates through a dedicated communication mechanism.
The District Education Officer and District Elementary Education Officer have been directed to create a WhatsApp broadcast group and bulk SMS/email database covering school heads and transport in-charges.
Transport guidelines
Other rules for safe transport
Under the new rules, no child can also be dropped at unattended or waterlogged bus stops. Children must be handed over to a parent or authorized guardian only.
Schools must appoint a Transport In-charge/Route Safety Officer whose contact details should be displayed on the school website and notice board.
Haryana Roadways has been asked to keep spare buses and drivers on standby during heavy rainfall days with IMD alerts in place.
Twitter Post
Read full directive here
#Order— DIPRO Gurugram (@diprogurugram1) August 25, 2026
🌧️ बारिश में स्कूली बच्चों की सुरक्षा को लेकर जिला प्रशासन का बड़ा फैसला
जिला आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण एवं डीसी श्री उत्तम सिंह ने जारी किए आदेश, जलभराव वाले रास्तों पर स्कूल बसें नहीं चलेंगी
➡️ गुरुग्राम में मानसून के दौरान स्कूल बसों की सुरक्षित आवाजाही के लिए जिला… pic.twitter.com/hkuSuhyaVr
Assistance measures
What else is included?
Furthermore, traffic police will deploy personnel at choke points on school bus routes during dispersal hours.
Civic agencies have been instructed to prioritize dewatering school bus routes and areas around school gates.
Schools are advised not to use basements for student assembly during rainfall and check electrical panels before dispersal.
Any incident involving a stranded school bus must be reported immediately to the GMDA/MCG helpline.
The administration will monitor compliance through weekly joint reviews.
Monitoring and criticism
Guidelines face criticism
However, the decision has faced criticism on social media, with residents questioning its practicality.
"Real solution: Proper drainage. Administration's solution: Don't send buses, keep students at school," an X user reacted to the advisory.
"If buses will not move then how will kids reach home, or will their parents use air travel mode to pick up their kids?" another sarcastically remarked.
A third user simply said, "Instead of issuing directives to schools, issue directives to departments responsible for these situations."