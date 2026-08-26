Gurugram's rules banning school buses on flooded roads backfires 

Under the system, the Gurugram Traffic Police will now prepare daily reports on waterlogged locations on school bus routes.

These reports will classify routes as clear, slow-moving, or waterlogged and to be avoided.

The traffic police will issue morning, midday, and afternoon reports on days of rainfall or when an IMD alert is in force.

More importantly, "All schools...have been directed not to send school buses through routes declared waterlogged and to use safe alternative routes wherever available."