New Seemapuri building collapse kills at least 4, agencies blame

A five-story building in New Seemapuri collapsed on October 8, 2026, leaving at least four people dead and several injured.

Now, Delhi's civic agencies are busy blaming each other instead of taking responsibility.

The MCD says the building was illegally built on DUSIB land and points to both earthquake damage and unauthorized floors as causes.

Meanwhile, DUSIB insists their job ended when they allotted the land back in the 1980s.