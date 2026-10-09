New Seemapuri building collapse kills at least 4, agencies blame
A five-story building in New Seemapuri collapsed on October 8, 2026, leaving at least four people dead and several injured.
Now, Delhi's civic agencies are busy blaming each other instead of taking responsibility.
The MCD says the building was illegally built on DUSIB land and points to both earthquake damage and unauthorized floors as causes.
Meanwhile, DUSIB insists their job ended when they allotted the land back in the 1980s.
DUSIB says MCD responsible for safety
This finger-pointing shows just how unclear enforcement is between Delhi's agencies when it comes to illegal construction.
As one senior DUSIB official put it, "After that, we have no mandate for overseeing the land or carrying out any development work. The building plans and building safety norms are the responsibility of the MCD."
The tragedy has sparked fresh questions about who actually makes sure buildings are safe, and what happens when no one steps up.