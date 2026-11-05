New study: 6 of 50 Indian cities see Milky Way
India
A new study shows that out of 50 Indian cities, just six (Manali, Darjeeling, Shimla, Ooty, Leh, and Jaisalmer) still have skies dark enough to spot the Milky Way.
Most other cities are so lit up by artificial lights that stargazing has become nearly impossible.
Bengaluru now India's brightest city
Using NASA satellite data, researchers found nighttime brightness in 47 cities has jumped sharply from 2015 to 2025.
Leh saw the biggest spike at 546%, and Bengaluru is now the brightest city in India, overtaking Delhi.
With urban lights spreading fast, even places once known for clear night skies are losing their stars.