New study finds 1 in 5 Indian women has PMOS
A new study says one in five Indian women is dealing with Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS). That's a lot higher than the global average of one in eight.
PMOS affects the ovaries and other hormone-producing glands, and experts shared these numbers at a recent FOGSI event.
Dr Anshumala Shukla cites lifestyle causes
Dr. Anshumala Shukla points to diabetes, urban lifestyles, processed foods, lack of exercise, and stress as big reasons for the jump in cases.
Teens are especially at risk because unhealthy eating, poor sleep, and lack of exercise can make things worse.
Common symptoms include irregular periods, weight gain, acne, hormonal issues, and even anxiety or depression.
Experts urge adolescent screening, lifestyle changes
While more women are getting diagnosed now, awareness is still low in rural areas, so treatment often gets delayed.
The article notes that what is needed are routine screening of adolescent girls, simple hormone tests, and early diagnosis long before the condition worsens.
Dr. Ahuja warns against unnecessary scans that just add costs.
Dr. Shukla emphasizes that lifestyle changes like healthier eating and regular exercise should be the first step; medicines like oral contraceptives are recommended only for certain patients.