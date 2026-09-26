New study flags Tamil Nadu among drought hotspots 1971-2022
A new study has flagged Tamil Nadu as one of India's more pronounced drought hotspots.
By tracking rainfall and temperature data from 1971 to 2022, researchers found that South Peninsular India has seen the largest long-term jump in drought-affected areas.
The team even created a special index to measure how extreme the climate is getting.
Drought affected areas rose 20-30% 2011-2021
The study found that since 2000, drought conditions have sharply increased, with affected areas in Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh increased by 20% to 30% during 2011-2021, compared to the 1980s.
Heat waves are also getting worse thanks to less rainfall, more urbanization, and climate change overall.
Researchers say it's time for focused action, especially in farming and water management, to help communities adapt and stay resilient.