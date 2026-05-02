Capsized cruise video shows passengers scrambling for life jackets

A new video from inside the Bargi Dam cruise, which capsized earlier this week, has surfaced. The footage captures the final moments before one of Madhya Pradesh 's deadliest tourism disasters. It reveals a catastrophic failure of basic safety systems on board the vessel. In the video, passengers can be seen seated inside the cruise when water suddenly starts rushing in.

Safety violations Passengers scramble for life jackets The footage shows passengers scrambling for life jackets from sealed storage, as cruise staff frantically untie bundled jackets. The Inland Vessels Act, 2021 mandates that every passenger be provided and properly wear a life jacket before sailing. However, initial findings suggest this rule may have been violated. The cruise was reportedly overcrowded with over 40 tourists on board despite tickets being issued for only 29 passengers.

Twitter Post Footage of the cruise moments before the capsize Inside footage of the Jabalpur cruise just moments before it sank, water rapidly flooding in, life jackets being handed out in panic and then, the unthinkable happens pic.twitter.com/In0w5B5fXC — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) May 2, 2026

Advertisement

Overcrowded vessel Vessel entered dam despite orange alert The overcrowded vessel was allowed to enter Bargi Dam waters despite an Orange Alert from the India Meteorological Department. The alert warned of severe weather conditions with wind speeds reaching up to 50km/h. So far, nine bodies have been recovered from the incident, while four people remain missing. Search operations were suspended due to continuous heavy rainfall, but were set to resume at 5am Saturday.

Advertisement

Rescue delay Hussain floated on water for 4 hours Among the survivors was 72-year-old Riyaz Hussain, who survived by staying afloat for nearly four hours. Marina Massey and her four-year-old son, Trishaan, were found holding each other when their bodies were recovered. Her husband, Pradeep Massey, survived by finding a tube to float on. He was quoted as saying by NDTV, "The cruise operators kept telling us to simply remain seated exactly as we were."