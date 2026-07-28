Newborn in Chikkaballapur receives care after mother allegedly disappeared
A newborn boy is getting special care in Chikkaballapur after his mother allegedly disappeared from a Bengaluru hospital shortly after giving birth on July 25.
She allegedly told the staff she was stepping out to arrange money for her baby's treatment but didn't come back.
The baby, who has breathing issues and low weight, was moved for intensive care and is now being looked after by nurses.
District child protection officer files complaint
When the hospital couldn't reach the mother, they called the police.
A complaint was filed by the district child protection officer, and officials are now checking records that show the woman is from Haveri district.
Teams from Child Protection Unit and the Department of Women and Child Development have visited both hospitals as part of their search, while efforts to find the mother continue.