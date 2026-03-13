Newlywed bride goes missing from bus stand after 'Holi' celebrations
India
Rimjhim, an 18-year-old newlywed, vanished from the Bilari bus stand in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, on March 9.
She and her husband Pritam Singh were heading home to Amroha after Holi celebrations with her parents when she disappeared while waiting for a connecting bus.
The sudden disappearance has sparked a search by local authorities.
Police are checking CCTV footage and tracking her phone
After not finding Rimjhim, Singh filed a missing-person report and mentioned she might have left with someone from her village.
Police are checking CCTV footage and tracking her phone to find leads.
Singh shared that he just wants her back home safe as police continue efforts to reunite Rimjhim with her family.