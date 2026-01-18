Newlywed's body found at parents' doorstep in suspected dowry murder
In Bihar's Saran district, Sarita was found dead outside her parents' home in Pedia Bazar under the jurisdiction of Harihar Nath Police Station about nine months after her wedding to Satyendra Kumar.
Her family says she was killed by her in-laws over ongoing dowry demands—even after they'd already given ₹8 lakh, the family claims another ₹3 lakh was demanded.
Her family found the body in the morning, and her father said a strangulation mark was visible on her neck.
Police probe links to officer; accused on the run
CCTV footage captured a black Scorpio dropping Sarita's body late at night. The car is registered to a local police sub-inspector, raising serious questions about possible misuse or involvement.
Five people, including Sarita's husband, have been named in an FIR but no arrests yet—police teams are conducting raids and working to identify individuals seen in the Scorpio.
The bereaved family demanded the strictest punishment and called the incident a blot on society; dowry-related violence remains a persistent issue despite being illegal.