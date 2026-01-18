Newlywed's body found at parents' doorstep in suspected dowry murder India Jan 18, 2026

In Bihar's Saran district, Sarita was found dead outside her parents' home in Pedia Bazar under the jurisdiction of Harihar Nath Police Station about nine months after her wedding to Satyendra Kumar.

Her family says she was killed by her in-laws over ongoing dowry demands—even after they'd already given ₹8 lakh, the family claims another ₹3 lakh was demanded.

Her family found the body in the morning, and her father said a strangulation mark was visible on her neck.