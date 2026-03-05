Newlyweds stuck in Dubai after military strikes close airspace

Over 2,300 flights were canceled across the region, with Dubai alone seeing more than 90% of departures scrapped. Major airlines like Emirates and FlyDubai halted nearly all flights. Etihad paused service until Sunday afternoon, while Air India suspended several international routes.

Atul and Kanchan's social media plea goes viral

Stuck but not giving up, Atul and Kanchan managed to book a new (and longer) route home via Surat and are hoping to travel on March 8.

Meanwhile, the UAE government is offering free food and hotel stays to stranded passengers.

The couple's social media plea for help has gone viral—tagging leaders like PM Modi—as they wait out this unexpected travel drama.