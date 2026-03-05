Newlyweds stuck in Dubai after military strikes close airspace
Atul Oraon and Kanchan Bara, who just got married last month, are stranded in Dubai after their honeymoon flight home was canceled.
Their return plans hit a wall when airspace was closed following military strikes, leaving thousands of travelers—including these newlyweds—suddenly grounded.
Thousands of travelers stranded
Over 2,300 flights were canceled across the region, with Dubai alone seeing more than 90% of departures scrapped.
Major airlines like Emirates and FlyDubai halted nearly all flights.
Etihad paused service until Sunday afternoon, while Air India suspended several international routes.
Atul and Kanchan's social media plea goes viral
Stuck but not giving up, Atul and Kanchan managed to book a new (and longer) route home via Surat and are hoping to travel on March 8.
Meanwhile, the UAE government is offering free food and hotel stays to stranded passengers.
The couple's social media plea for help has gone viral—tagging leaders like PM Modi—as they wait out this unexpected travel drama.