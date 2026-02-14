News portal owner absconding in Mahua-PR case arrested

Noida police deny he was ever taken into custody

After Moitra's complaint, police booked several people under serious charges like cyberstalking and defamation.

A non-bailable warrant was issued for Surajit Dasgupta, a Noida-based news portal owner accused in the case.

Accounts differ over whether he was briefly detained and then absconded, with West Bengal police saying their team detained him and external communications enabled him to escape, while Noida police deny he was ever taken into custody; the disputed reports sparked even more controversy.

Moitra has publicly accused Noida police of helping him get away.

Now, an inter-state manhunt is on as investigations continue.