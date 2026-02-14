News portal owner absconding in Mahua-PR case arrested
Police have confirmed that the viral chat screenshots between TMC MP Mahua Moitra and strategist Prashant Kishor were actually forged, pointing to a larger conspiracy.
This all started when the chat screenshots began circulating and Moitra filed a complaint about people sharing fake, derogatory messages to damage her reputation online.
Noida police deny he was ever taken into custody
After Moitra's complaint, police booked several people under serious charges like cyberstalking and defamation.
A non-bailable warrant was issued for Surajit Dasgupta, a Noida-based news portal owner accused in the case.
Accounts differ over whether he was briefly detained and then absconded, with West Bengal police saying their team detained him and external communications enabled him to escape, while Noida police deny he was ever taken into custody; the disputed reports sparked even more controversy.
Moitra has publicly accused Noida police of helping him get away.
Now, an inter-state manhunt is on as investigations continue.