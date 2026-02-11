NewsBytes Brief: Uber driver helps passenger find lost bag India Feb 11, 2026

A Bengaluru Uber driver named Uttam tracked down a passenger's lost bag—with a passport, PR card, and wallet—after an intense hour-long search in the middle of the night.

Glen Ivan Suchitha, who'd just landed at 2:30am realized he'd left his stuff in the cab.

Even though the app's drop-off details were vague and the address didn't match up, Uttam didn't give up.