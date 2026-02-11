NewsBytes Brief: Uber driver helps passenger find lost bag
India
A Bengaluru Uber driver named Uttam tracked down a passenger's lost bag—with a passport, PR card, and wallet—after an intense hour-long search in the middle of the night.
Glen Ivan Suchitha, who'd just landed at 2:30am realized he'd left his stuff in the cab.
Even though the app's drop-off details were vague and the address didn't match up, Uttam didn't give up.
Glen called Uttam 'a man of real integrity'
Uttam finally found Glen's father on the street and handed over everything safe and sound.
The story blew up on social media, with Glen calling Uttam "a man of real integrity."
As Glen put it: "Uttam saved me from a massive bureaucratic nightmare and months of stress."
Internet users are loving his honesty—and honestly, same.