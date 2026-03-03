NewsBytes Explainer: Attukal Pongala festival, where women cook for goddess
Attukal Pongala, one of Kerala's biggest festivals for women, saw Prime Minister Modi sending his wishes and highlighting its special meaning for "Nari Shakti" (women's power).
The festival centers around lakhs of women coming together to cook a sweet rice dish in earthen pots as an offering to the goddess Bhagavathy—stretching across seven kilometers in Thiruvananthapuram.
A festival of unity and empowerment
This isn't just about tradition—it's about community and empowerment.
With around 4 million women from all backgrounds joining in (a Guinness World Record!), the event is a huge show of unity and devotion.
As PM Modi put it, "May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health in everyone's lives."
"May the spirit of harmony and togetherness be furthered in society."