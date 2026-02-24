NewsBytes Explainer: E Sreedharan's new high-speed rail plan for Kerala

Veteran technocrat E. Sreedharan just dropped a new plan for Kerala's high-speed rail—think Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in just 3 hours 20 minutes. This upgraded KHSR project is meant to be a smarter, more affordable fix after the old K-Rail idea stalled.

The line will have 20 stations spaced every 20-30km The line will have 20 stations spaced every 20-30km, mostly elevated with a short underground stretch.

Trains will zip along on a corridor designed for 200km/h with some reports giving a maximum operating speed of 180km/h and start off carrying about 45,000 people daily—with room to scale up big time if needed.

₹56,500 crore completion cost 70% of the ₹56,500 crore completion cost would be shared by the Centre and state governments in a 51:49 ratio, with the remaining 30% to be raised through debt or bonds.

If all goes well, trains could be running in five years before Delhi Metro takes over operations.

There are also plans to extend the route even further across Kerala.