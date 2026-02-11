NewsBytes Explainer: How train pilot saved track worker's life
On December 4, 2025, a loco pilot in Tamil Nadu's Katpadi managed to stop his train—moving at 110km/h—just in time to save a track worker who hadn't noticed it coming.
The worker was distracted by a goods train on the adjacent track and did not hear the express train's horn, but the pilot's sharp eye and fast response made all the difference.
Pilot honored for actions
Quick thinking like this isn't just heroic—it shows how much responsibility railway staff carry every day.
K Nadarajan, the pilot, was honored for his actions by railway officials.
It's also a reminder that safety is an ongoing challenge: Southern Railway sees about 200 run-over incidents each year; the source does not provide trend data on run-over incidents over the past decade.
Indian Railways budget focuses on safety
The source article does not mention the 2025-26 safety budget.
Indian Railways is rolling out smarter tech like track circuiting at thousands of stations, expanding Kavach, and giving workers real-time alerts through an app called DOST—all aimed at making sure everyone gets home safe.