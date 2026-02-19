NewsBytes Explainer: India's full membership in IEA
India
India received approval in February 2024 to begin discussions on full IEA membership—a big step up from its associate status since 2017.
Talks for this upgrade are underway, and India's deepening partnership with the agency signals its growing role in global energy decisions.
What it means for India, IEA
As the world's third-largest energy consumer, India joining as a full IEA member could shake up how global energy is managed—especially as climate and security issues get tougher.
PM Modi said he's confident India's bigger role will help the IEA and boost energy security.
Plus, with the IEA family already accounting for more than 80% of global energy use, adding India would mean more influence over fast-growing economies like ours.