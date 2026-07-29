Neyyar water-sharing understanding between Kerala and Tamil Nadu now disputed

The long-running Neyyar water-sharing understanding between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which began with the dam/canal inauguration in 1958, but the routine informal water supply under the unwritten understanding dates from about 1965, has now turned into a drawn-out legal battle.

What began as a project to irrigate thousands of acres, including 9,000 acres in Tamil Nadu's Vilavancode, fell apart when Kerala stopped supplying water in 2004 after decades without a formal agreement.