NFHS-6 shows improved maternal and child health indicators in India

Antenatal care 95.9% and immunization 87.1%

Antenatal care coverage jumped to 95.9%, with more mothers starting checkups early in pregnancy.

Over half of pregnant women are now taking iron and folic acid supplements for at least 100 days, which is up from before.

Vaccination rates have soared too: 87.1% of children ages 12 to 23 months are fully immunized, rotavirus vaccine coverage more than doubled, and stunting among children under 5 dropped to 29.3%.

Early breastfeeding rates also climbed, thanks to programs like POSHAN Abhiyaan and ICDS making a real difference on the ground.