NFHS-6 shows India over 60% household coverage, up from 41%
Big news for health care in India: over 60% of households now are covered by a health insurance or financing scheme, says the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6).
That's a huge jump from just 41% in the previous NFHS-5 (2019-21).
Rural areas are actually leading the way, with 62% coverage, while urban areas aren't far behind at 56.4%.
Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY expands access, improves outcomes
This progress is mostly thanks to government programs like Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, which have made health care more accessible, especially outside cities.
The survey also highlights better outcomes for mothers and children: more births are happening safely in hospitals (90.6%), vaccination rates for young children are up to 87.1%, and nutrition is improving, with stunting among children under five dropping from 35.5% to 29.3%.