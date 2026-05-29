NFHS-6 shows India over 60% household coverage, up from 41%

Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY expands access, improves outcomes

This progress is mostly thanks to government programs like Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, which have made health care more accessible, especially outside cities.

The survey also highlights better outcomes for mothers and children: more births are happening safely in hospitals (90.6%), vaccination rates for young children are up to 87.1%, and nutrition is improving, with stunting among children under five dropping from 35.5% to 29.3%.