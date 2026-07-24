NGT names 3-member panel after Moshi waste-to-energy collapse killed 9

After a tragic waste mound collapse at the Moshi Waste-to-Energy project in Pimpri-Chinchwad left nine people dead and several injured on July 8, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a three-member committee to get to the bottom of what happened.

The team, made up of officials from Maharashtra's and India's pollution control boards, plus the district collector, has one month to report back with facts and actions taken.