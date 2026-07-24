NGT names 3-member panel after Moshi waste-to-energy collapse killed 9
After a tragic waste mound collapse at the Moshi Waste-to-Energy project in Pimpri-Chinchwad left nine people dead and several injured on July 8, 2026, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has set up a three-member committee to get to the bottom of what happened.
The team, made up of officials from Maharashtra's and India's pollution control boards, plus the district collector, has one month to report back with facts and actions taken.
MPCB probes alleged setback breach
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) is leading the probe, focusing on whether negligence or broken environmental rules played a role.
They're also checking if proper waste management was ignored and why an administrative building was allegedly built just 12 meters from the landfill instead of the 30 meters the approved proposal allegedly required.
The NGT wants clear answers by August 13, especially around building safety near landfills, as concerns about rule violations keep piling up.