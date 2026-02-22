NGT warns of waterborne diseases as sewage leaks into canal
An important canal that supplies potable water to parts of Delhi is at risk because sewage from Haryana is leaking into a key canal.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) flagged that untreated waste from a parallel drain is mixing with freshwater meant for Delhi, raising concerns about waterborne diseases and public health.
Urgent action needed to protect people's health
This isn't just a technical issue—parts of Delhi rely on this water every day.
In a March 2024 order, the NGT directed Haryana to complete remedial measures within 12 months, and subsequent reports and proceedings have continued to address the problem.
With 33% of Najafgarh's pollution coming from Haryana drains and 600 million gallons of untreated sewage entering the river daily, urgent action is needed to protect people's health and future water security.