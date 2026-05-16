NH-48 to get 4 new flyovers by December 2026 ₹282cr
India
Big update for anyone who travels on NH-48: four new flyovers are set to open by December 2026 at Dharuhera, Rathiwas, Salahwas, and Bilaspur.
The ₹282 crore project is all about making drives smoother and cutting down on traffic jams, with each flyover stretching nearly one kilometer and offering three lanes each way.
NH-48 phased openings, NHAI safety measures
Here's the timeline: Rathiwas flyover opens first in June, then Bilaspur in August, Salahwas in October, and Dharuhera wraps up by the end of November.
Construction just kicked off at Manesar too: expect that one by October 2027.
While all this work is going on, NHAI is putting up extra signs and safety gear to keep everyone moving safely through the area.
Once done, your commutes should be a lot less stressful!