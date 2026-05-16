NH-48 to get 4 new flyovers by December 2026 ₹282cr

NH-48 phased openings, NHAI safety measures

Here's the timeline: Rathiwas flyover opens first in June, then Bilaspur in August, Salahwas in October, and Dharuhera wraps up by the end of November.

Construction just kicked off at Manesar too: expect that one by October 2027.

While all this work is going on, NHAI is putting up extra signs and safety gear to keep everyone moving safely through the area.

Once done, your commutes should be a lot less stressful!