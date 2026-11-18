NHA proposes expanding Ayushman Bharat packages from 23 to 112
Big news for public health care: the NHA has proposed expanding Ayushman Bharat by expanding its health benefit packages from just 23 to 112.
That means 89 additional packages are being proposed, aiming to make essential care much more accessible at public hospitals across India.
Government hospitals to cover new treatments
Now, treatments like severe anemia, acute bronchitis, renal colic, hysterectomy, and diabetic retinopathy screening will be covered at local government facilities, so people won't have to travel far for help.
With more services available, public hospitals will also get higher reimbursements from the scheme, which should boost their resources and overall quality of care.
The new plan is expected to kick in after state feedback wraps up soon.