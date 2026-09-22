NHAI bans median cuts on high-speed highways in India
Big update if you're hitting the road: NHAI just announced new safety rules for upcoming high-speed highways.
To make things safer for cars zipping along at up to 100km/h, they're getting rid of those risky median cuts and intersections.
Instead, expect flush medians with wire ropes or crash barriers: no more raised concrete median dividers.
NHAI introduces advance exit signs nationwide
The new guidelines also bring in advance exit signs at 5km, 2km, 1km, and 500 meters before exits, so drivers have plenty of heads-up to switch lanes safely.
These changes will apply to all future four-lane and six-lane access-controlled highways, not just expressways, and set a consistent standard nationwide.
Plus, the right-of-way will be wider (60 meters or 70 meters), making room for India's big push on safer, faster corridors like the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway.