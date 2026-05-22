NHAI diverts traffic on Delhi Dehradun expressway for slope stabilization
India
Heads up if you are traveling between Delhi and Dehradun: NHAI has set up a traffic diversion on a 1.25-kilometer stretch of the expressway from Ganeshpur to Dehradun.
This starts today and runs until June 8, all because it is working to stabilize slopes and prevent landslides during the upcoming monsoon.
NHAI secures extra forest land
NHAI says it has got the clearances sorted and has even secured extra forest land for this safety project.
Traffic management teams are in place, so just follow their directions and stick to the designated routes.
The expressway (opened last month by Prime Minister Modi) is meant to make travel faster and efficient, and NHAI is asking everyone to cooperate while it prioritizes commuter safety during these works.