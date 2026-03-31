NHAI ends cash toll payments in India April 1, 2026
India
Big update for road-trippers: From April 1, 2026, you won't be able to pay cash at any toll plaza in India. Only digital payments (FASTag or the Unified Payments Interface, UPI) will be accepted.
The National Highways Authority of India, or NHAI, says this move is all about making toll collection smoother, faster, and more transparent.
Less waiting, check FASTag and UPI
Expect less waiting and less traffic at toll booths, especially during rush hours.
But here's the catch: if your FASTag isn't working or you don't have enough balance, you'll need to pay via UPI or risk being turned away or fined.
So before your next trip, double-check your FASTag and keep your UPI app ready for a hassle-free drive.